Guntakal TDP leader Jeevananda Reddy accuses YSRCP govt. of not providing pension Kanuka Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy, the founder of the PJR Trust and a leader of the Telugu Desam Party in Guntakal Constituency, has criticised the government of YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party), led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He has accused the government of making false promises about providing pensions to beneficiaries.

According to Reddy, the government claimed that pensions would be provided before the sun rises, but in reality, pensioners have not yet received their pensions. Reddy highlighted the importance of pensions for various vulnerable groups, such as disabled individuals, families who have lost their breadwinners, widows, and elderly artists who are unable to work.

He compared the pension schemes implemented by previous governments, such as the pension of 200 rupees initiated by NT Rama Rao and increased to 2000 rupees by Nara Chandrababu Naidu. In contrast, CM Jagan Reddy promised to increase the pension to 3000 rupees during his padayatra (foot march) before assuming power. However, four years into his term, the pensions have not been increased and 66.34 lakh pensioners have not received their pensions.

Reddy expressed concern not only about the lack of pension disbursement but also about the government's failure to address the issues faced by Anganwadi workers and sanitation workers. He accused CM Jagan Reddy of ignoring the protests and strikes held by the Anganwadi workers. Reddy also criticized the government for not focusing on providing pensions while liquor shops remain open until late at night.

Reddy mentioned a recent program organized by the government, where all pensioners were taken on a bus yatra and claimed that it was an attempt to create an illusion of support for the government. He asserted that those who do not believe in CM Jagan did not attend his meetings. Reddy concluded by suggesting that for the development of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, a provider of development for the state, should be elected as Chief Minister.