Guntur: 118 foreign returnees sent to 29 quarantine centres

Guntur: According to the daily medical report issued by the District Medical and Health officer Dr Y Jasmine, two persons were admitted to the government hospital in Guntur city with the symptoms of suspected coronavirus on Saturday.



The doctors collected blood samples from them and sent the same to Tirupati for medical tests. Blood test report of 37 persons has no symptoms of virus. So far two coronavirus positive reports were registered in Guntur district. Doctors have been waiting for blood test reports of four patients.

At present, nine persons suffering with symptoms of suspected coronavirus, are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward in the GGH. So far, 33 patients with suspected virus have been discharged from the hospital. As many as 2,062 foreign returnees are in home isolation under the supervision of Medical and Health department staff. As many as 118 foreign returnees were lodged in 29 quarantine centres in the district under the supervision of Medical Health Department staff.

Meanwhile, the government deputed 15 house surgeons working in the GGH in Guntur to the quarantine centre set up at Katuri Medical College near Guntur city. Similarly, 100 nurses working in the GGH will be deputed to various quarantine centres in the district. The Guntur Medical College principal will post the PG medical students at various quarantine centres in the district to render medical services. GGH superintendent Dr S Babulal informed that GGH will admit emergency cases.

Meanwhile Guntur Municipal Corporation declared Mangaldas Nagar in Guntur city as Cantonment Zone after two coronavirus cases were registered. GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha issued orders to this effect.

Rajavarithota, Sambasivapet, Kothapet, Lalapet, B.R.Stadium, Old Guntur, RTC Colony, Manipuram, Vasavinagar, Mangaldas Nagar, Nehrunagar, Bongaralabeedu, Sanjeevaiah, Railpet, Bharatpet, Kothapet, Gaddipadu, Autonagar and Sivareddypalem will come under this zone. The GMC has taken up special sanitation drive and sanitary workers sprayed Sodium Hypochloride and bleaching powder to check spread of coronavirus.