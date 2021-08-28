Guntur: 2 ward secretaries suspended for dereliction of duty

Guntur: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha on Saturday suspended GMC ward nos:180 and 181 Education and Data Processing Secretaries for not attending their duties within the stipulated time on the occasion of mega vaccination drive programme.

She visited GMC ward no:180 and 181 and interacted with the people at the ward secretariats.

Later, she announced the suspension of ward no 180 and 181 education and data processing secretaries Lilli Grace and E Anuradha for dereliction in discharging their duties.

She said the ward secretaries were responsible for success of mega vaccination drive and instructed the officials to upload the details of those, who were vaccinated in mega vaccination drive.

She directed the ward secretaries to motivate between 18-45 years age group people to get vaccinated. She instructed the ward secretaries to stay within the purview of their ward secretariats.