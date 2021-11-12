Guntur: 25 Work From Home centres set up across State

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Information Technology department has set up 25 Work From Home Town Centres on pilot basis in thirteen districts in the State to facilitate the IT company employees to work from their home.

The Town Centres were launched on November 1. Five more such centres will be set up very soon. If the response is good, the government will go for expansion and set up some more Town Centres. The Town Centres were set up on the engineering college premises in the State. They were set up in spacious halls, with air-conditioning, required furniture, uninterrupted power, high-speed internet facility, video-conference room, and other facilities. The IT employees, who have space problem in their houses, may choose one shift in the Work From Home Town centres and work from there. They would have to pay Rs 4,000 to Rs.5,000 fee for using the laptop, internet and power. In urban areas, they would have to pay Rs 5,000, in rural areas they have to pay Rs 4,000 per month. In addition to this, canteen facility is also available on the premises. At present two such 'Work from Town Centres' were set up in Guntur district. One Town Centre was set up at KLU at Tadepalli, another was established at RVR&JC Engineering College at Chowdavaram near Guntur city.

Coordinator for Work From Home Town Centre set up at RVR&JC Engineering College at Chowdavaram, Karnati Ramachand, said, "We are enrolling the IT employees willing to Work From Home Town Centre. The employees are visiting and verifying the facilities. Some of them expressed their willingness to join in centre."