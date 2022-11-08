Guntur: AIIMS to be brought under YSR Aarogyasri

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that YSR Aarogyasri scheme beneficiaries will get treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) very soon. She visited AIIMS at Mangalagiri on Monday and visited all wards and interacted with patients. She enquired about the medical facilities provided in the hospital and examined the medical equipment.

Later, she held a review meeting with the officials at AIIMS.

Speaking to the media at AIIMS, the Minister said, "The government has taken all the steps to render medical services under YSR Aarogyasri at AIIMS, Mangalagiri of Guntur district for the convenience of the poor. The government soon will enter MoU with the AIIMS in Mental Health and Anti-microbiological resistance. With this MoU, medical students will get better training in AIIMS. AIIMS will be developed as the Centre for Excellence for Palliative Care and for this the government will extend all kinds of support to the AIIMS."

Referring to the infrastructure in AIIMS, Minister Rajini said that the government has taken steps to solve drinking water problem permanently in AIIMS. Pipeline laying works started at a cost of Rs 7.74 crore from Atmakuru reservoir to supply drinking water to AIIMS. She said at present Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation is supplying 3.5 lakh litres of drinking water to AIIMS and in case of need, the corporation is supplying another one lakh litres. AIIMS requested to supply additional 3 lakh litres of drinking water, which the civic body is supplying from VMC, she added.

The Minister further said they have constructed 132 KV power substation at a cost of Rs 35 crore at AIIMS and the government developed infrastructure including roads at a cost of Rs 10 crore. She said the State government so far spent Rs 55 crore for the development of infrastructure at AIIMS.

AIIMS, Mangalagiri Director Tripathi said the State government is extending support to AIIMS and steps are being taken to solve drinking water problem here.