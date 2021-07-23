Guntur: Alert sounded as discharge from Pulichintala to increase further

Guntur: The floodwater discharge from the Pulichintala Project likely to increase due to heavy rains in the catchment area and increase of inflows from the Nagarjunasagar reservoir for the last few days.

At present, 63,000 causes of floodwater being released from the reservoir. Floodwater is likely to discharge up to 1lakh cusecs during next two days.

In the backdrop of increase of discharge floodwater from the Pulichintala Project, district Collector VivekYadav alerted the district administration and instructed the authorities to get ready to face the threat. A control room is set up at the Collectorate in Guntur city to extend necessary assistance to the people.

The people may contact the control room number 0863-2234014 to furnish any information and clarify their doubts.

The Collector conducted a meeting with officials to prepare to deal with the threat in the backdrop of heavy discharge of floodwater from the Pulichintala Project and Krishna Barrage in Vijayawada and take all the precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Revenue officials are making arrangements to shift the families residing in low-lying areas to the safer places.

Tahsildar Venkateswarulu Naik visited Ramapuram village under Dachepalli mandal of Guntur district and alerted the families residing in the low-lying areas. They held negotiations with the fishermen families residing in the village.

Speaking to media, Venkateswarulu Naik said that they are ready to face flood threat and alerted the revenue officials. He said they are ready to open the relocation camps and ready to extend necessary help to the people residing in low-lying colonies.