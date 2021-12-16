Guntur: ANU VC promises redressal of retired staff's problems

Guntur: Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor Prof P Rajasekhar assured that he will solve the problems of the retired employees of the university.

He made it clear that he has no discrimination towards retired employees of the university.

Addressing the ANU Pensioners Association meeting on Wednesday, he said it is his responsibility to solve the problems of the retired employees. He said steps will be taken to solve the problems of the retired employees.

Later, he felicitated the retired employees who completed 75 years and 80 years of age. Prof C Subba Rayudu, Prof M Koteswara Rao were among those participated.