Guntur: Arrangements reviewed for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visit

Collector Venugopal Reddy instructed the officials to set up barricades, provide drinking water facility and allot place for vehicles parking.

Guntur: Special Commissioner of Agriculture Hari Kiran, CM programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, district Collector M Venugopal Reddy, SP K Arif Hafeez and GMC officials on Tuesday visited Chuttugunta Centre here and reviewed the arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit. The CM will distribute tractors and harvesters to the beneficiaries on June 2.

Collector Venugopal Reddy instructed the officials to set up barricades, provide drinking water facility and allot place for vehicles parking. He directed the officials to take steps to make the CM’s programme a grand success. Later, they went to the police parade grounds where a helipad will be set up.

