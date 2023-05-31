Live
- I want to make timeless music: RP Patnaik
- Google Chrome’s new extension to let users create side panel UI
- Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrates 4-yrs in office with rallies, meetings
- Adolf Eichmann hanged
- Digital vocational skilling can make youths workplace ready
- How to improve English vocabulary?
- New Delhi: Filled with humility and gratitude said PM Narendra Modi
- AJIO announces Big Bold Sale
- Hyderabad: Cough up Rs 15-20 lakh for engineering seat!
- Fastest-charging EV hits Indian market
Guntur: Arrangements reviewed for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visit
Highlights
Collector Venugopal Reddy instructed the officials to set up barricades, provide drinking water facility and allot place for vehicles parking.
Guntur: Special Commissioner of Agriculture Hari Kiran, CM programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, district Collector M Venugopal Reddy, SP K Arif Hafeez and GMC officials on Tuesday visited Chuttugunta Centre here and reviewed the arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit. The CM will distribute tractors and harvesters to the beneficiaries on June 2.
Collector Venugopal Reddy instructed the officials to set up barricades, provide drinking water facility and allot place for vehicles parking. He directed the officials to take steps to make the CM’s programme a grand success. Later, they went to the police parade grounds where a helipad will be set up.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS