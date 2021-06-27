Guntur: Avail benefits of welfare schemes, Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha to people

Guntur: Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that the welfare schemes being implemented by the government are benefiting all the sections of the society. She inaugurated a newly-constructed village secretariat building at Jonnalagadda village under Guntur rural mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, Sucharitha said that the aim of the government was to render better services to the people and deliver benefits of the welfare schemes at their door steps.

She urged the people avail the benefits of the welfare schemes. She listed the welfare schemes being implemented by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government. She said that they are conducting meeting to create awareness on the Disha app and added that at present 15-lakh women are using it.

The minister stressed the need to download the app to get assistance from the police in case of need or women facing threat or in danger. She urged the women to download the app immediately. She said that special training would be imparted to women cops very soon.

YSRCP Guntur Parliament constituency in-charge Modugula Venugopala Reddy, Jonnalagadda village sarpanch M Sirisha were present.