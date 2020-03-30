 Top
Guntur: Bhashyam schools donate 25 lakh to fight coronavirus

Guntur: Bhashyam schools donate 25 lakh to fight coronavirusBhashyam Educational Institutions chairman Bhashyam Rama Krishna giving cheque for Rs 25 lakh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Sunday
Guntur: Bhashyam Educational Institutions chairman Bhashyam Rama Krishna on Sunday met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepa...

Guntur: Bhashyam Educational Institutions chairman Bhashyam Rama Krishna on Sunday met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli and handed over cheque for Rs 25 lakh for CM's Relief Fund to fight Coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Krishna urged the people to follow instructions of the Central and State governments and stay in the houses to check spread of Coronavirus.

