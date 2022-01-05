Guntur: BJP demands renaming of schemes funded by Centre

Guntur: Stating that at least Rs 10,000 crore is required to develop the national highways in the State, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the Centre is ready to develop the highways in Andhra Pradesh. He felt the need to develop Ongole-Kathipudi NH-216 and other highways for the smooth flow of the traffic.

Speaking at a press meet in Bapatla on Wednesday, he recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the Union Ministers and requested them to develop Ongole-Kathipudi NH-216.

Pointing out that vehicles going from Ongole to Rajahmundry and Vizag will pass via Ongole-Kathipudi national highway, he noted that if national highway 216 is developed, vehicle traffic on the highway will be eased.

Veerraju wondered as to why Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to develop national highways at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore. Reminding that the Centre has taken up Amaravati-Anantapuram highway development works, he questioned why the YSRCP government has failed to develop at least one road in each district.

The BJP leader demanded the State government to rename Urban Health Centres as Vajpayee Urban Health Centres, since the Central government is releasing funds for '108' vehicles. He demanded the state government renaming of all the Central government schemes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.