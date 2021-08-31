Guntur: BJP flays government for failure to protect interests of Dalits

Guntur: BJP SC Morcha is working for protecting the interest and welfare and of SCs and solving their problems in the State, stated its president Gudise Devanand on Monday.

Addressing the BJP SC Morcha district executive meeting he said that they have agitating against the anti-people policies and mounting pressure on the government to revive welfare schemes for SCs through the SC Corporation.

He said that after YSRCP came to power, attacks and atrocities on SCs have been on rise in the State. He promised that the BJP SC Morcha would deliver justice to SCs.

BJP state vice-president Ravela Kishore Babu said that YSRCP government diluted the SC Corporation and stressed on need to revive welfare schemes through it. He questioned diversion of SC Corporation funds. He warned that they would intensify their agitation against injustice done to SCs.

Former MLA Dara Sambaiah condemned increasing attacks on Dalits and criticized that the YSRCP government has failed to provide security to women and could not implement the Disha Act. BJP SC Morcha district president GorikapudiBujji Babu,state secretary D Srinivas were among those present.