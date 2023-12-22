Guntur: Blood donation camp organised

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini inaugurated a blood donation camp set up at the GGH under the aegis of YSRCP Youth Wing on Thursday, on the occasion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy birth anniversary.

Minister Rajini assured that she will try to develop the Guntur Government General Hospital.

She recalled that the government has introduced a family doctor programme, Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, and giving top priority to health.

She said the mother and child block in the GGH will be sanctioned very soon and added that she will give priority for the development of Guntur west Assembly constituency. She said permission is sanctioned to construct a service block at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore.

Later, YSRCP activists performed palabhishekam to the portrait of the CM.

MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao, MLAs Mustafa, GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar, deputy mayor Sk Sajeela and others were present.