Guntur: BRS state president takes part in I-Day fete
Bharat Rashtra Samithi state president Thota Chandrasekhar criticised that YSRCP and TDP MPs have failed to mount pressure on the Centre to fulfil the promises made at the time of the bifurcation of the state.
He said after the bifurcation of the state, compared to Telangana, there was no development in AP.
He hoisted the national flag at the BRS AP State office at Autonagar here on Tuesday on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebrations. He garlanded the portrait of Bharat Matha. Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that the youth in the state are migrating to other states for employment due to a lack of opportunities and added that there is no capital for AP. He said BRS wants to develop AP on the lines of Telangana. BRS leaders and activists were present on the occasion.