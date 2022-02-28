Guntur: Call to make pulse polio programme a success

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha urged parents to administer polio drops to their children below five years age. She inaugurated pulse polio drive at Majeti Guravaiah High School in Guntur city on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said the aim of the programme is to achieve polio-free society. She further said that from Monday polio drops would be administered at the doorsteps of the children and sought cooperation of the people to make the programme a success.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector G Rajakumari administered polio drops at UPHC School at KVP Colony in Guntur city on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Joint Collector said the district administration has made all the arrangements to administer polio drops to children below five years age and make pulse polio programme a success. She urged the parents to avail the facility provided by the district administration and cooperate. She further said that they have set up pulse polio centres at RTC bus stands and railway stations to administer polio drops to children.

District Immunization Officer K Subba Raju, Dr Manmohan and M&H department staff were present.