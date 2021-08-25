Guntur: Centre releases funds for highways development, says BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao

Guntur: BJP's Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said that the Central government has given funds for developing the national highways from Kondamodu to Perecherla, from Macherla to Dachepalli and from Narasaraopet to Chilakaluripet in the State.

He said that he met the officials in Vijayawada and discussed NH development works. He assured that the Centre would examine the NH development proposals, if any and take steps for development.

He addressed the media at Pidiguralla on Tuesday.

He said that he came here to examine the central government-sponsored development works. He recalled that the Centre extended Rs 200 crore financial assistance to the medical college to be set up at Pidiguralla and added that Rs 20lakh was sanctioned for the development of railway platforms in Piduguralla. He reminded that the Central government was distributing rice free of cost to the white ration card holders.

He assured that he would take steps to solve the problems of the chilli farmers.The chilli farmers are facing problems in transporting chillies to Guntur city for selling at the Mirchi Yard. He stressed on need to provide market facility to the chillies locally. He assured that he would take up chilli farmers' problems with the Central government and take steps to construct a yard in Palnadu.