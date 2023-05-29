Guntur: Certificates verification for Polycet-2023 rankers from today

Guntur: MBTS Government Polytechnic College here will conduct certificate verification for the candidates, who qualified in Polycet-2023, from May 29 to June 5 in Guntur district.

The students have to pay processing fee to the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education for attending the scrutiny of certificates. OC candidates have to pay Rs 700 and SC, ST, and BC candidates should pay Rs 250 towards the fee. The candidates have to pay the fee through online for attending the certificate verification. For the convenience of the students attending the certificate verification and clarifying their doubts, a helpline was set up in the MBTS College.

MBTS Government Polytechnic College principal T Sekhar informed that the candidates attending the certificates verification should bring their hall-ticket, rank card, SSC Pass Certificate, 4th to 10th class study certificates, and caste certificates. In the case of EWS, they should bring an EWS certificate. For special category candidates, certificate verification will be conducted at Government Polytechnic College in Vijayawada.