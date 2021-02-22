Guntur : Change of 26 polling booths in GMC limits, says Collector Vivek Yadav

Guntur : District collector and district election officer Vivek Yadav said that they will give details of distribution point, reception, counting, strong room relating to municipal elections to be held in district very soon.

He participated in the State Election Commissioner's videoconference from the Collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they are changing 26 polling booths in Guntur Municipal Corporation limits due to various reasons.

Guntur range DIG CM Trivikram Varma, Guntur urban SP RN Ammi Reddy, Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni, joint collectors P Prasanti, K Sridhar Reddy were among those participated.