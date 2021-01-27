Guntur, Chittoor Collectors, Tirupati Urban SP transferred

Amaravati/ Tirupati: As per the State Election Commission's directions, District Collectors of Guntur and Chittoor, besides the Superintendent of Police, Tirupati Urban, were transferred. They were asked to report in General Administration department by Chief Secretary Adityanath Das late on Tuesday.

As per the orders, Guntur Collector Samuel Anand Kumar was transferred, and Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar is placed in full additional charge. Chittoor Collector Narayana Bharath Gupta was transferred and Jointed Collector D Markandeyulu is placed in full additional charge. Likewise, Superintendent of Police, Tirupati (Urban) A Ramesh Reddy was transferred and Chittoor Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar is placed in full additional charge. During the filing of nominations to urban local bodies in March/April some incidents took place in the district which led to violence.

Taking a serious note of the incidents, the SEC asked the government to take action on Collector N Bharat Gupta, Tirupati Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy and a few other police personnel. As the election process was stopped then, the government has ignored SECs dictum.

After the SEC announced fresh schedule for elections to local bodies, it also asked the government to take action on collector, Urban SP, then Palamaner DSP who is now additional SP in Tirupati Areefulla, Srikalahasti DSP Nagendrudu who also got promoted and currently working in Anantapur and Punganur CI Gangi Reddy. The SEC made it clear that they should not be entrusted with any election duties to ensure free and fair polls.

It has also directed the government that the collector should hand over the charge to the joint collector until a new incumbent is appointed. The government was asked to submit a panel of three names each to be appointed as collector and Urban SP.

Following the Supreme Court judgement on Monday, the government had no option but to go ahead with the election process and make arrangements for that. In this backdrop, Collector was relieved from his duties.