Guntur: CM trying for liquor-free society, says Dy CM K Narayana Swamy

Guntur: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been trying for liquor-free society and imposing total prohibition in a phased manner to achieve this goal.

He addressed a meeting held at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandiram here on Friday on the occasion of presentation of prizes to winners in the short films competition conducted on 'liquor consumption and bad effects' on the occasion of 151th birth anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

He inaugurated exhibition of short films won prizes in the competitions. He recalled that Mahatma Gandhi had a vision for liquor-free society and distribution of land to the poor and added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy drawn inspiration from him and distributing land to the poor.

He recalled that the government has set up village and ward secretariats to render better services to the people. He said the government will set up medical colleges and universities in the tribal areas besides giving Deputy CM posts to SCs, STs and BCs.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, chief adviser to the government Ajey Kallam, district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, Mahdya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman V Lakshmana Reddy, MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar were among participated in the meeting.