Guntur: CM YS Jagan public meeting at Narasaraopet tomorrow

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Narasaraopet on Thursday (April 7), according to CM's Additional Secretary K Narasimha Reddy.

In a statement released here on Tuesday, he said that the CM will start by helicopter from his residence at Tadepalli at 10 am on April 7. He will reach SSN College Grounds at Narasaraopet at 10.35 am. From 10.35 to 10.45 am, he will interact with the local party leaders. At 10.45 am, he starts from college venue and reach grounds at 10.55 am.

He will visit stalls. From 11.05 am, he will have photo with the volunteers and participate in their appreciation programme. He will address the public meeting from 11.45 am to 12.10 pm. He will depart at 12.15 pm. He will reach his residence at Tadepalli at 12.55 pm.

The district administration set up helipad at SSN College stadium and public meeting will be held at Sports Stadium. Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy directed all the ward and village volunteers should reach stadium by 9.30 am.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana will also participate in the programme. He said, all the arrangements have been made for the convenience of the volunteers and people. He said, this is first visit of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after forming the Palnadu district and requested all to say thanks to the CM.