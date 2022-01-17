Guntur: Cockfights attract punters from far-off places

Guntur: Though Guntur rural police issued warning, cockfights were conducted at Pallekona under Bhattiprolu mandal, Peteru Donka Road and Nizampatnam in Guntur district in a big way.

The organisers made elaborate arrangements to continue cockfights, gambling, card games, kota mukka and Mudu Mukkalata among others.

Due to rain, the organisers have set up temporary sheds in agriculture fields and conducted cockfights. They are also providing liquor and non-vegetarian food, chicken and mutton biryani to the gamblers in addition to coffee, tea, mineral water bottles and cigarettes.

Cockfights at Pallekona is very popular. Thousands of people from Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts and also from Telangana, visited Pallekona, Peteru Donka Road and Repalle and witnessed the cockfights. Betting ranged from Rs 20,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

The cockfights that started from 9 am continued till 8 pm during the last two days. The punters spent huge amount of money in the cockfights and other gambling. Similarly, money flow like water in card games and other gambling also.

A large number of people played Mudu Mukkalata at Peterudonka.

The organisers used their political influence to conduct cockfights and card games and other gambling without any hindrance. The organisers have made necessary arrangements for vehicle parking. They just ignored the Covid-19 protocol.