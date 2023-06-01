Guntur: Collector M Venugopal Reddy inspects tractors ready for distribution

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy on Wednesday visited Guntur Mirchi Yard and inspected tractors and harvesters kept on the yard premises for the distribution to beneficiaries from Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Palnadu, Bapatla, Eluru, West Godavari and Prakasam districts. He instructed the officials to keep all the tractors in line and to arrange breakfast and lunch for tractor drivers and beneficiaries. They were also told to ensure that there will be no inconvenience to them.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute tractors and harvesters to the beneficiaries at a programme to be held at Chuttugunta Centre here on June 2.

Special Deputy Collector M Venkata Sivarami Reddy, ZP CEO J Mohan Rao, DRDA Project Director Hariharnadh, agriculture officer N Venkateswarulu, marketing department assistant director Raja Babu, district panchayat officer Kesava Reddy and others were present.