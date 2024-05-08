Live
TSFDC launches initiative for biodiversity conservation
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited has launched a collaborative initiative with Micron, Switcheko, and Feelgood to bolster biodiversity conservation efforts in Hyderabad.
An official release said that these entities, by pooling resources, expertise, and enthusiasm, are charting a course towards a greener, more sustainable future. The ‘Reward and Recognition’ programme, designed to honour the invaluable contributions of individuals (Safai Saathi), also added another layer of significance to this endeavour.
Commenting on the collaboration, TSFDC executive director, Eco-Tourism L Ranjeet Nayak, said, “The corporation could achieve more by uniting its strengths and resources with these entities. Furthermore, the R and R (Reward and Recognition) programme, designed to honor the invaluable contributions of individuals (Safai Saathi), adds another layer of significance to this endeavour.