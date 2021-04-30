Guntur: Collector Vivek Yadav orders provision of facilities at Covid Care Centre

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav directed the officials to provide all the necessary facilities to the Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at hospitals and supervise their health.

He visited Covid Care Centre set up at Tidco Complex at Chilakaluripet town in Guntur district on Thursday along with the officials and inspected the facilities. He enquired about Covid-19 patients registration, primary medical tests and tests conducted at triage. He examined meals and drinking water supplied to the patients at the Covid Care Centre. He interacted with the patients and enquired about quality of the meals and other facilities at the Covid Care Centre. He instructed the tahsildar to provide necessary facilities at Covid Care Centre.

He directed the officials to display menu including meals, tiffin at Covid Care Centre and instructed to display doctors and employees

on the duty in every shift and their cell phone numbers. He directed the officials to test the quality of drinking water and register details in the register and instructed the officials to send health condition of the patients in the Covid Care Centre to the Collectorate every day. He told the officials to improve facilities at the Covid Care Centre within 24hours.

Covid Care Centre nodal officer Gandhi, Chilakaluripet tahsildar Ravikumar were present.

Earlier, Vivek Yadav visited the Covid Care Centre to be set up at Rail Mahal in Guntur city along Divisional Railway Manager Mohan Raja and examined beds and other facilities at the Covid Care Centre. He directed the Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Chaitanya to appoint doctors and staff in the Covid Care Centre. Guntur Railway Divisional Manager Narendra Varma was also present.