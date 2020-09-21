Guntur: Commissioner Challa Anuradha enquires about facilities at exam centre

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha directed the invigilators to take all the steps to avoid inconvenience to the candidates attending village/ ward secretariat staff recruitment test.

She visited Muslim College at Ponnur Road and Sri Chaitanya College and gave suggestions and directions to the candidates.She enquired the employees on examination duty and thermal screening at the entry point in the centre.

She directed the officials to send the candidates with health problemsto isolation room.She urged the candidates to follow Covid-19 protocol. She checked whether the candidates appearing the examination using mask.She also enquired about facilities available at the examination centres.

Examination special officers SOS SrinivasaRao,AE Rambabu were among those participated.