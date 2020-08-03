Guntur: Continue capital in Amravati says JAC

Guntur: Communist Party of India state assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao demanded the government to continue state capital in Amaravati and felt that there is no need to set up three capitals in the state.

He protested against setting of up three capitals at a programme held under the aegis of political JAC at Chandramouli Nagar in Guntur city on Sunday and burnt GO copies of three capitals.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Jangan Mohan Reddy assured that he will continue state capital in Amravati after coming to power. But suddenly he took U-turn and taken steps to set up three capitals in three regions.

He questioned what the fate of farmers is, who gave away their lands for the construction of state capital Amaravati. Criticising the YSRCP government for failed to develop state capital Amaravati, he asked how it will develop Vizag as state capital now.

He demanded the government to withdraw the GO to set up three capitals and warned that if the government failed to withdraw the GO, they will intensify their agitation.