Guntur: Corporate schools to start online classes from today

Guntur: The corporate schools will start online classes for the students of Class 1 to 10 from Monday.

The students will follow the lessons on cell phones or computers. If the parents have two children, they should have two cell phones with WhatsApp facility for their children.

The teachers are contacting the parents to purchase the study material to follow the online classes. Study material costs Rs3,000 to Rs7,000 for each student. Depending upon the class, the corporate schools are selling the study material in gross violation of the government rules.

They are imposing additional financial burden on the students. The parents of the students are feeling that there is no need to purchase the study material because the teachers will teach the lessons from the textbooks.

The school managements will give four to five books to the students. In addition to this, the parents should have to purchase the textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, belts and ties for each student. Some corporate schools are asking the parents to pay the first term fee also.

Meanwhile, following the orders of the Director of School Education Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu, the government schools are conducting the online classes from June 12. But the government did not release the academic calendar for the academic year 2021-22 so far. Lessons are telecast through Saptagiri channel also.

MTF State president S Rama Krishna opposed conducting of online classes to the students without releasing academic calendar. He felt that online classes should be conducted to create awareness on Covid-19.They should motivate the students to do yoga and to do physical exercises.