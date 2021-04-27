Guntur: CPI leaders stage protest in support of AgriGold customers

Guntur: AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association leaders conducted 'Mukhya Mantri Meluko' programme at Chandramouli Nagar here on Monday, to mount pressure on the state government to make payments to the AgriGold customers immediately and keep its promise.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI state assistant secretary and AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association honorary chairman Muppalla Nageswara Rao recalled that the government assured that it would clear Rs 1,150 crore within six months to the customers.

He recalled the government assured that it will distribute AgriGold bonds through the volunteers by March 31. He said that so far, the government had paid Rs 240 crore to the AgriGold customers.

He criticised that at present the government is neglecting the payments to be made to the Agrigold customers who deposited from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 in the company. He further said that the government is working in favour of AgriGold company management. He said that the YSRCP government had spent Rs 86,000 crore in 23 months for implementing various welfare schemes. He demanded that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy solve problems of AgriGold customers and keep his election promise.

CPI district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar, city secretary Kota Malyadri were present.