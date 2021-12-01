Guntur: Dalit Sthree Sakthi vows to end violence against Dalit women

Guntur: Expressing dismay over growing violence against women in general and Dalit and Adivasi women in particular, national convener of Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) Geddam Jhansi said that it was horrendous that 84 percent of women in the two Telugu States opined that it was no wrong in the husbands beating wives.

Addressing the meeting organised in connection with the international campaign against violence on women here, she said that alcohol, drugs, male chauvinism, and pornography were the main reasons of violence against women. "The onus of changing the situation is on every one of us," she added.

Citing the quotation of Dr BR Ambedkar, she said that the society would develop only when the women were developed.

Assistant project director Women and Child Development department Krishnaveni elaborated the efforts of the department for the empowerment of women and to provide employment for them. She exhorted women in general and women in the oppressed classes should focus on empowerment.

Dalit Sthree Sakthi State coordinators Hemalata and Bhagyalakshmi State women's collective leaders Sujata and Mary Nirmala also spoke.

Earlier, the members of DSS staged human chain at the Collectorate. Large number of youth members participated in the campaign.

State coordinator Hemalata proposed a vote of thanks.