Guntur doctor gets World Stroke Day national award

Guntur: Dr P Vijaya MD DM Chief of Neurosciences and Director Ankineedu Stroke Center, Lalitha Super Specialties Hospital, received World Stroke Day 2021 National Award from Indian Stroke Association, standing in first place for public awareness activities on stroke. This award was presented during 15th National Stroke conference held in JW Marriot Hotel, Mumbai.

In 2021, World stroke day has been celebrated all over India in 20 States and 66 centers to create widespread awareness about stroke, its recognition and importance of reaching a stroke ready hospital in time to receive evidence-based therapies.

Following Indian Stroke Association's call, Dr Vijaya observed October as Stroke awareness month. To achieve this, partnered with Indian Red Cross Society and other NGO's, professional and social organisations in a month-long campaign to spread awareness about stroke. Social media posts and regular press coverage of the events reaching lakhs of people.

Stroke action team members conducted clock campaign in social media reaching 1000's of viewers. Stroke education programs inspired hundreds of youngsters to become stroke volunteers, who worked with NGO's like Indian red Cross, Rotary Clubs, patient groups involved them as Stroke ambassadors and volunteers. Free screening camps were conducted for high risk groups (Hypertension, Diabetes, smoking and family h/o stroke) at various places.

On 29 October, World Stroke Day coordinated free mega BP camps at 200 desks including about 100 hospitals, with the help of 700 volunteers, screened 10,000 people in one day.

For the exemplary services on Stroke treatment Ankineedu Stroke center received Diamond Status Awards under Best category in all quarters of 2021 from World Stroke organization.

Dr Vijaya attended 15th Indian National Stroke Conference 2022 as gaculty and delivered talk.