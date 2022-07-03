Guntur: Eggs, peanut jaggery chikkies to all students

Guntur: The State government has directed all the DEOs and Headmasters of schools to provide eggs five days a week and peanut jaggery chikkies three days a week to the students, who take mid-day meals to enhance the nutritional intake by all the school children across the State.

Director of mid-day and sanitation B Mohammed Diwan Mydeen issued orders to this effect on Sunday. He instructed the DEO, HMs to provide eggs and peanut jaggery chikkies to all the students in schools under Jagananna Gorumudda scheme 2022-23, even though they have mid-day meals at schools.

The DEOs were requested to issue instructions to all field level functionaries to maintain relevant records, registers, inspection details and app entries in the IMMS App without fail.