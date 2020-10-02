Guntur: Enumeration of crop losses due to floods begins

Guntur: District administration has started enumeration process to assess the crop loss caused by the floods and heavy rains in September to pay compensation to the flood-affected farmers.



Revenue, agriculture and horticulture teams started enumeration process to assess the crop damage. Floodwater inundated agriculture fields in Dachepalli, Krosuru, Achampet, Amaravati, Tadepalli, Vermuru, Bhattiprolu, Kollipara and Kolluru mandals of the district. Chilli, paddy, red gram, black gram, papaya, turmeric, banana, vegetable crops were inundated. The agriculture department officials are saying that if the cotton crop was damaged, the farmers may take up fresh plantation. If water will recede, there will be no loss to the paddy farmers. Vegetable farmers likely to get loss due to damage to crop. According to preliminary assessment, cotton, chillies, black gram, red gram turmeric, banana, maize and yam crops were damaged in 1371.4 hectares in the district. The officials will complete the enumeration process by October 15 and send report to the government to pay compensation.

Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy on Thursday visited Fishermen Colony at Ramapuram village under Dachepalli mandal along with the officials and enquired about the crop damage. He instructed the officials to assess the crop damage. He assured that he will discuss on flood threat problem with the officials and take steps to solve the problem.











