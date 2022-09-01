Guntur: Final phase of admissions into junior colleges from today

Guntur: Board of Intermediate Education issued third and final phase of notification for admission into government, aided, AP Social Welfare Junior College, Tribal Welfare Junior Colleges, Modal Junior Colleges and composite junior colleges for admission into two-year intermediate general and vocational courses for the academic year of 2022-23. Admissions will commence from September 2 and the last date for admission is September 10.

BIE Secretary MS Seshagiri Babu issued notification to this effect on Thursday. He made it clear that there is no further extension of the last date for admissions and instructed the principals of junior colleges to take special care in enrolment. He instructed the principals to strictly follow rules and the guidelines.

According to this notification, the third and final phase of admissions will start in the backdrop of release of SSC Advanced Supplementary results and starting of intermediate classes in the some ZP schools in the state.

Meanwhile, the corporate junior colleges admitted the students and started classes after completion of SSC Public Examinations. The government junior colleges also started classes for intermediate students.