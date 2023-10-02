  • Menu
Guntur: GMC cancels Spandana
Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation cancelled Spandana programme scheduled on Monday, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. In a statement on Sunday, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri urged the people to send their petitions on local problems to the GMC call centre 0863-2345103 for solution.

Similarly, Palnadu district SP Ravishankar Reddy informed that they have cancelled Spandana programme scheduled for Monday at the DPO in Narasaraopet on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. He urged the people to note the change and not to come to the DPO for the solution of their problems.

Guntur district SP K Arif Hafeez informed that the Spandana programme scheduled for Monday was cancelled on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. He urged the people not to come to the Spandana programme and note the change.

