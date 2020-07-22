Guntur: Government failed to check spread of Coronavirus says Galla Jayadev

Guntur: Guntur MP Galla Jayadev expressed serious concern over increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state.

In a statement, he criticized that the government has failed to check spread of Covid-19 cases and said ruling party leaders are responsible for spreading the Covid-19 cases.

He blamed the government for supplying poor quality of the food to the patients in the quarantine. He said the government keeping the people in confusion.

He criticized that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not wearing face mask and violating the norms. He urged the government to take steps to render better services to the patients suffering from Covid-19.

He blamed the government for not taking the suggestions of the opposition.