Guntur: Guv to participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra tomorrow
Guntur: Governor S Abdul Nazeer will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme to be held at Challavaripalem village in Guntur West mandal on November 24. District collector M Venugopal Reddy conducted a meeting with the officials at the collectorate here on Wednesday and reviewed the arrangements.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the governor will inaugurate the campaign vehicle on the Central government schemes.
He instructed the officials to set up a photo exhibition on the welfare schemes being implemented by the Central government.
He directed the officials to set up a pandal, arrange drinking water facilities and improve sanitation at the dais and surroundings. He instructed the officials to take steps to supply uninterrupted power during the Governor’s visit.
District revenue officer K Chandrasekhara Rao, PD, DRDA Hariharanath, Guntur RDO P Srikhar, ZP CEO J Mohana Rao, deputy transport officer Kareem, DEO Sailaja, DMHO Dr Sravan Babu were present.