Guntur: Inter board to introduce online admissions in junior colleges

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education will introduce online admissions in the junior colleges for the academic year 2021-22 to strictly implement the reservations.

As a part of the reforms, the BIE is shifting from offline admissions to online admissions in the junior colleges from this academic year. BIE secretary V Rama Krishna conducted a zoom conference with the stakeholders, RIOs on Wednesday. He said, at present the merit students are selecting few colleges and once the online admissions are introduced, cream will spread to all the colleges.

He said "During the Covid-19 second wave, the candidates need not go to any college with certificates for admission. They may apply for admissions through online. They may choose any college. Due to online admissions, the board will strictly implement the reservation for BC, SC, ST, sports, physically handicapped and reservation for girl students will be strictly implemented.

The BIE officials are waiting for the release of SSC Public Examinations results. Due to Covid-19 second wave release of SSC Public Examinations results have been delayed. Once SSC results are released the BIE will release the admissions schedule and start admissions. It may be mentioned here that all the national level institutes are conducting admissions through online. Engineering and medical colleges are also conducting online admissions. Similarly, the BIE will conduct online admissions. Fees will be decided very soon.

The BIE had decided to introduce this system during the last academic year.But due to some problems, it could not implement the online admissions and it is implementing from this academic year. V Rama Krishna made it clear that there is no scarcity of seats in the junior colleges in AP.

The stakeholders responded in favour of online admissions in the junior colleges.

Meanwhile, BIE secretary V Rama Krishna informed that certain managements, principals are making illegal admissions for the academic year 2021-22 and added that those admissions will not be approved by the BIE.

He saidsome of the students have already taken admissions into some colleges and paid fees even before the release of admission notification. He said, BIE Vijayawada city is not responsible for students who have taken admissions and paid college fees. He instructed the college managements to repay the fee collected from the students immediately. If any college is found for illegal admission necessary action may be initiated as per the applicable rules including disaffiliation.