Guntur : Iron fencing set up at Pushkara Ghat

Guntur : Police officials on Friday set up iron fencing at Pushkara Ghat at the entrance of Krishna River at Tadepalli in Guntur district, in the backdrop of increasing accidents in Krishna river recently. Due to potholes in the river, people visiting Tadepalli for swimming and for holy bath are accidentally drowning in the river. Recently, drowning cases are increased in the river at Tadepalli.

Taking this into consideration, the police officials on Friday laid three hundred meters iron fencing with iron wire to restrict entry into river steps and river. For the convenience of the devotees and fishermen, they left some space open. They set up caution boards along the river bank to check accidents in the rivers.