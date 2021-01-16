Guntur : Kanna donates Rs 1 lakh for Ram Mandir construction

Guntur : BJP state former president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana said that there is need to construct Rama temple at Ayodhya with the cooperation of every Hindu and added that the temple will be constructed as per wishes of the Hindus.

He gave Rs 1 lakh donation for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya to Rama Janmabhoomi Teerdha Kshertra Guntur Vibhagh in-charge Dr Chaluvadi Venkateswarulu on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the Hindus to extend cooperation for the construction of temple and become partners in the construction of the temple.

He further said that Sri Rama Sevakas will the visit houses for the collection of donations for temple construction till January 31 and urged the Hindus to give donations for the construction of the temple.