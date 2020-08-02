Guntur: Kanna Lakshminarayana pays tributes to Manikyala Rao

Guntur: Former State president of BJP Kanna Lakshminarayana paid tributes to former minister and BJP leader PydikondalaManikyala Rao at a programme held at BJP Guntur district office on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion,he remembered the efforts made by the latter for the development of the State and for the strengthening the party.He urged the youth to follow his footsteps.He remembered his commitment.

Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu recalled his services to the RSS as an RSS activist. Tobacco Board chairman Yadlapati Raghunath Babu,BJP district president Patibandla Rama Krishna,former minister Dr SanakkayalaAruna,Dr Uma Shankar,Talla Venkatesh Yadav were among those participated.

