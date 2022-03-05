Guntur: Lokesh vows to intensify fight on local problems

Guntur: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that they will intensify their agitation to mount pressure on the government to solve local problems. During his visit to Mangalagiri town on Friday, Lokesh interacted with the people to inquire about their problems.

He found fault with the Mangalgiri and Tadepalli Municipal Corporation for removing the houses of the poor. He questioned as to why poor have no right to reside near the CM's house. He criticised the YSRCP government for failing to construct the houses for poor. Instead of constructing houses for the poor, the government is removing the existing houses of poor. He said roads are in the worst condition in Mangalagiri town. He criticised that the municipal corporation is not in a position to develop the damaged roads.