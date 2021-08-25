Guntur: Madhav Reddy takes charge as Regional V&E officer

Guntur: Additional Superintendent of Police SV Madhav Reddy assumed charge as the Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer here on Wednesday.

He succeeded P Joshua, who was transferred to the Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri.

He is 2010 batch Group-I officer hailing from Kadapa. He has been the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh for the last two years.

Earlier, after working as Forest Range Officer for four years, and Deputy Superintendent of Police at Nirmal and Athmakur in Kurnool district, technical services, he was promoted as Additional SP in 2018. He also worked as the Additional SP (Admin) at Kurnool and ADCP (Traffic) Vijayawada city.