Guntur Mayor flags off 'Clean AP' campaign video vehicle

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu felt that for successfully implementing the Clean Andhra Pradesh scheme people also should become partners.

He flagged off the LED video van to conduct campaign on Clean Andhra Pradesh at an event held at GMC office on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed on need to make Clean Andhra Pradesh programme a grand success and added that the programme would be launched across the State very soon. He recalled that the GMC had already implemented this programme on pilot basis in 7th and 32nd divisions in Guntur city to keep the divisions clean. He further informed that to create awareness on the programme, they are conducting campaign through the LED video van. He further said that the video van will tour in all the divisions in Guntur city and conduct the campaign through video films.

The GMC has taken steps to solve problems relating to people within the stipulated time.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao urged the people not to dump domestic waste in the side drains and on the roads. There is a chance of Covid-19 third wave, he said and suggested the people to wear masks. He stressed on the need to maintain social distance.

Corporators Shaik Sajeela, Vamsi, Papati Ambedkar, Additional Commissioner Niranjan Reddy were among those present.