Guntur: Minister Sri Ranganatha Raju donates Rs 1 crore to GGH

Guntur: District In-charge Minister Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju personally announced Rs 1 crore donation for the development of GGH in Guntur city. He visited GGH on Thursday and reviewed progress of development of works and appreciated medical services rendered by the GGH to the poor patients.

He said they have decided to offer free meals to the attenders working in the hospital along with the patients undergoing treatment in the hospital and added that this hospital was rendering medical services to the patients in nine districts.

He urged everybody to work for the development of the GGH. He said beds are available in the GGH for Coronavirus positive patients. He assured that the government will appoint sufficient medical staff to render medical services to the patients suffering from Covid-19.

He recalled that the government is developing the government hospitals to render medical services to the poor patients visiting the hospitals and better services through Arogyasri hospitals in the state.