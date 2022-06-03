Guntur: Minister Vidadala Rajini angry over poor conditions in hospitals

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini directed the officials to render better medical services to the people.

She conducted a review meeting with the officials at APIIC Buildings in Mangalagiri town on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has clarity on medical and health subject and the government's aim is to render better medical services to people. She said the government is spending Rs 16,000 crore on medical and health and developing the infrastructure in government general hospitals in the State and sought the cooperation of the officials to render better medical services to the people.

Stating that she had visited several government hospitals, the Minister said that some of the hospitals have no proper toilets and sanitation condition deteriorated in some due to the negligence of the officials. She instructed the officials concerned to solve the problems in government hospitals.

Rajini assured that she will think about the welfare of employees working on contract basis in government hospitals and provide ESI and PF facility. She said ANMs brought their problems on biometric system to her notice.

Expressing serious concern over the performance of PHCs, Minister Rajini said that the doctors in PHCs are still suggesting the patients to purchase medicines outside. Even tests were not conducted at PHCs, she added and warned that she would not tolerate it.

She questioned why rat and mosquito problem persists in the government hospitals.

She instructed the doctors to conduct 10 deliveries in each PHC. She instructed not to compromise on quality in purchasing equipment through APMSIDC.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas and officials attended the review meeting.