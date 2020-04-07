Guntur Mirchi Yard to remain closed till April end

Guntur: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Tuesday said the Guntur Mirchi Yard will remain closed till the end of April due to outbreak of coronavirus at Srinivasarao Thota near Mirchi Yard.



He conducted a meeting with the chilli traders, commission agents and representatives of cold storage units.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the administration has restricted the movement of people in the red zones to check the spread of Coronavirus. He suggested to the farmers that they can sell their mirchi stocks at Durgi, Nadikudi and Pidiguralla mirchi yards and export the chilli from there.

Guntur Mirchi Yard Chairman Chandragiri Yesu Ratnam, Mirchi Yard secretary M Venkateswara Reddy were among those participated.