Guntur: Mizoram Governor Dr K Hari Babu stresses need to increase solar power generation

Guntur: Mizoram Governor Dr K Hari Babu stressed on the need to increase solar power generation. He said, "We are lagging behind in using solar power. One day world will depend on solar power because oil resources are likely to deplete in the years to come. While Narendra Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister, he recognised the significance of solar power."

He participated in Sankranti Sambaralu programme at Guntur Club under the aegis of Live Bharat Foundation on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said, "Without sufficient power, there is no development." He wished the country should be in the first position in solar power generation in the days to come.

Referring to Sankaranti Sambaralu, he said people from cities will go to their native villages for Sankranti festival and wished the festival to bring happiness to the people.

BJP national executive committee member Kanna Lakshminarayana said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying forward our culture and tradition. He said the latter is trying to convert the country as guru for world countries.

MP Sujana Chowdary said he learnt a lot from Dr K Hari Babu and recalled when he planned to leave the politics, he got Governor post. BJP State president Somu Veerraju criticised that the State government has introduced English medium for gaining political mileage.

Earlier, they felicitated Dr K Hari Babu.

Tobacco Board chairman Yadlapati Raghunath Babu, MLCs Venu Madhav and Vakati Narayana Reddy, BJP State vice-president Ravela Kishore Babu, Live Bharat Foundation chairman Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana were present.

Earlier, Dr K Hari Babu performed special pujas at Sri Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir at Pedavadlapudi and later, he went to Kanna Lakshminarayana's house at Kannavarithota in Guntur city.