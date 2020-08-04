Guntur: MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy open 120-bed Corona care hospital; promise best infra, healthcare

Guntur: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy inaugurated 120 beds Covid-19 care hospital (Anjireddy Multi specialty hospital) on Monday.

They examined 400 beds Covid-19 care hospital to be set up at Tirumala Oxford School in Pidiguralla.

Speaking on this occasion, Kasu Mahesh Reddy said that the district administration will provide necessary infrastructure in the hospitals to render medical services to the Covid-19 patients.

He further said that Covid-19 patients need not go to long distance places for treatment. MLC Janga Krishna Murthy was also participated in the programme.