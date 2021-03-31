Guntur Municipal Corporation collects Rs 77 cr property tax dues

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation so far collected property tax dues of Rs 77 crore while demand is Rs115.92 crore. It accounts for 70 per cent of the target. During the corresponding time last year, the GMC collected Rs 56 crore.

According to official sources in the GMC, the Municipal Corporation has collected 40 per cent excess tax collections till now. On Tuesday, the GMC revenue officials collected Rs2.18 crore. The GMC improved tax collections because of special drive launched by the GMC officials and regular monitoring by the higher officials and fixation of targets for revenue officials. The GMC decided to cut tap connections to the house owners who did not pay tax dues. There are 1,81,872 assessments in Guntur city.

Meanwhile, the GMC will open the tax collection counters till 10 pm on March 31 for the convenience of the tax payers. Commissioner Challa Anuradha informed that tax collection counters at GMC head office, Circle office, Palakaluru,ward secretariat no:66,ward secretariat no:6,ward secretariat no:196 will work till 10 pm on Wednesday. She urged the house owners to pay tax dues to the GMC and cooperate. She further said that in order to get any services from the GMC like plan approvals and trade license, taxes should be paid to the GMC without fail.

Similarly, the GMC has taken steps to collect tax dues from the Central and State governments office buildings to increase tax collections.